Sylvia Enid (Fagundo) Chirchill
Sylvia Enid (Fagundo) Chirchill

Chillicothe - Sylvia Enid (Fagundo) Chirchill, 83, of Chillicothe, entered into Heaven on August 27, 2020 at Adena Regional Medical Center surrounded by her loving family. She was born on March 20, 1937, in Mayagüez, Puerto Rico, the daughter of the late Jorge and Minita (Velez) Fagundo.

Sylvia is survived by her loving daughters, Sylvia (David) Coates, of Chillicothe, and Marilen (John) Pries, of Columbus; grandchildren, Sara Cardenas, Samantha (Chris) Davis, Justin (Alex) Cardenas, and Carly (Joe) Alecusan; great-grandchildren, Madison, Lucas, Lydia, Asa, and James; brother, George (Elena) Fagundo, of Georgia; and numerous other special family members and friends whom she cherished.

In addition to her parents, Sylvia was preceded in death by her husband, Sam Chirchill; and great-grandson, Gabriel Ray Davis.

Sylvia cherished her family and devoted her life to creating precious memories with those she loved. She volunteered at the Hope Clinic of Ross County and was a proud member of their prayer team.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 3 at 7:00 p.m. at the HILL FUNERAL HOME, Kingston with Pastor Mark Pfeifer officiating. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 5:00 p.m. until the time of the service at Hill's with visitors maintaining social distancing and wearing face coverings. A private family graveside service will take place Friday in Hallsville Cemetery. Condolences can be made on Sylvia's online guest registry at www.hillfhkingston.com.




Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Aug. 29 to Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hill Funeral Home
24 West Ing Street
Kingston, OH 45644
(740) 642-2261
