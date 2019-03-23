|
Sylvia M. (Proper) Newton
Chillicothe - Sylvia M. (Proper) Newton, 97 of Chillicothe, passed from this life to go to her heavenly home, March 21, 2019 following an extended illness.
She was born August 26, 1921 to Howard and Audrey Proper in Knox County, Ohio. On March 10, 1940 she married the late Edward L. Newton who passed away July 31, 1981.
They were blessed with five children who survive. Harold (Ann) Newton, Nancy Woods, Shirley (Charles) Warner, Helen (Rex) Schumaker, all of Chillicothe and Howard (Vicki) Newton, of Richmond, TX; grandchildren, Jackie (Dan) Moss, of Amanda, Karla (Tad) Hendershot and Sarah (Justin) Jenkins, Janine Graves, all of Chillicothe, Tamera (Fred) Redman, of Circleville, Kenneth (Diane) Warner, of Lancaster, Jennifer Warner, of Chillicothe and Joseph (Kelly) Warner, of Cuyahoga Falls, OH, Russell (Margaret) Schumaker, of Glen Ellyn, IL, Cynthia Schumaker, of Chillicothe, Natalie (Jim) Kelaher, of Huston, TX, Justin (Alisha) Newton, of Richmond, TX and Erin Newton, of New York; great-grandchildren, Cole Vanhorn, Tyler (Tara) Wienrich, Kelsey (Joe) Adkins, Kara (Rickey) Jones, Keah (Matt Smith) Kelly, Andy Michael, Megan Michael, Andrew (Marisa) Warner, Alexandra McQuiniff, Nick Lostetter, Alex Lostetter, Dan Lostetter, Brady Warner, Jacob Warner, Sarah Warner, Benjamin Schumaker, Madalyn Schumaker, Isaac Newton, and last but not least her great-grandchildren, Cameron Smith, Hunter Smith, Carson Adkins, and Kane Jones; many nieces and nephews; and brothers, Jim (Joan) Proper, of Dixon, IL, George (Betty) Proper, of Millersburg, OH and brother, Peter Proper, of Londonderry. She was predeceased by her husband of 41 years, Edward L. Newton; her parents, Howard and Audrey Proper; a brother, Howard V. Proper Jr.; sisters, Alice Frost and Olive Wise; and a granddaughter, Jackie Graves.
Sylvia was very special to many people. She loved spending time with her family and friends. She was an avid bowler for many years, belonged to the Garden Club, was a member of the Chillicothe Red Hats. She loved doing volunteer work for the Salvation Army. In her younger years she was active in church activities and Girl Scouts. She also was the bookkeeper for her husband, Edward Newton, who owned and operated the New System Bakery. She enjoyed quilting and crocheting, and has made many for her family that we will cherish forever.
Funeral services will be held 4 p.m. Monday, March 25, 2019 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Adena Hospice Chaplain Cathy Haddox officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 2 to 4 p.m. prior to the service on Monday.
The family wants to extend a heartfelt "thank you" to the staffs of Adena Hospice and Care Core at Westmoreland for the wonderful care given to Sylvia and compassion shown to our family during this time.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Salvation Army PO Box 451 Chillicothe, Ohio 45601.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Mar. 23, 2019