Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Calling hours
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Chillicothe - Talmadge Blevins, 86, of Chillicothe, died 4:04 p.m. Monday, April 8, 2019 in the Ohio State University's Wexner Medical Center following a brief illness.

He was born September 18, 1932, in Grayson, KY, to the late Arthur and Elsie Lester Blevins.

Surviving are his daughters, Paula (Sam) McKenzie, Chillicothe and Lisa (Chris Cox) Blevins, Chillicothe; sons Jeffrey (Joy) Blevins, Venice, FL, Kevin (Lisa) Blevins and Randy Blevins, both of Chillicothe; a brother, who was like a son to him, Del (Nedra) Blevins, of Chillicothe; grandchildren: Jeffrey (Julie) Blevins; Mandi (Mike) Wells; Christian (Heather) Blevins; Shane (Tiffany) Parker; Nikki (Ben) Kassulke; Dustin Draher; Heather Blevins; Jason (Tonya) Rohrer; Rhanda Blevins; Josh Blevins; and Courtney Detillian; 27 great-grandchildren; a great great granddaughter; a brother, Delbert Blevins, of Marysville; sisters, Irma Blevins and Maxine Horsley, both of Chillicothe; and numerous nieces and nephews including a special niece Janie Finley. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by 4 brothers; 2 sisters; and former wife and mother of his children, Connie French Blevins.

Talmadge was the owner and operator of the former AA Cleaning and Best Cleaning. He attended Spud Run Church and was a former member of First Freewill Baptist Church. Talmadge served as a Medic in the United States Army during the Korean War Era.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Arlie Howard officiating. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Memory Gardens where military graveside rites will be conducted by the Ross County Veterans Honor Guard. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday.

You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Apr. 10, 2019
