Tamara J. Ball
Chillicothe - Tamara L. Ball, 57, of Chillicothe passed away 8:03 p.m. Thursday, April 16, 2020 at her residence following an extended illness.
She was born April 24, 1962 in Morenci, Michigan to the late Thomas G. and Sandra L. Keller Amos. On July 2, 2011 she married Jeffery D. Ball who survives.
Also surviving are children Sandra Withrow and Dustin (Emma) Withrow, both of Chillicothe, Michael J. (Rachel) Withrow Jr., of West Virginia, Lyndsay and Jessica Ball, of Jackson, OH; nine grandchildren; two brothers, Thomas L. (Lori) Amos and Quency Amos, both of Morenci, MI; sisters, Michelle (Ray) Sanchez, of Morenci, MI, Terry Sheldon, Arlington, TX and Kim Whitehead, of Pettisville, OH. She was predeceased by a son, Albert Stites; a sister, Shirley Anderson and a sister-in-law, Muriel Amos.
Tamara was a member of Freedom Hall.
Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020