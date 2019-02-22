Services
Hill Funeral Home
24 West Ing Street
Kingston, OH 45644
(740) 642-2261
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Tammy Jo (Casebolt) Miller


1971 - 2019
Tammy Jo (Casebolt) Miller Obituary
Tammy Jo (Casebolt) Miller

Laurelville - Tammy Jo (Casebolt) Miller, 47, of Laurelville, passed away peacefully on February 19, 2019 at OSU Medical Center surrounded by her loving family. She was born on September 30, 1971, in Columbus, the daughter of Earl Casebolt, who survives, and the late Rita (Rathburn) Casebolt.

Tammy is also survived by her loving husband, Myron Miller; children, Ashley and Justin Miller; sister, Rose (Pete) McClain; nephews, David and Dwayne; and numerous other special family members and friends whom she cherished. Tammy worked for the U.S. Postal Service in Orient; a job she thoroughly enjoyed.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, February 24 at 2:00 p.m. at the HILL FUNERAL HOME, Kingston, with Pastor Brett Fisher officiating. Burial will follow in Green Summit Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday from noon until the time of the service at Hill's. Condolences can be made on Tammy's online guest registry at www.hillfhkingston.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Feb. 22, 2019
