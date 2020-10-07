1/
Ted C. Arledge
1933 - 2020
Ted C. Arledge

Kingston - Ted C. Arledge, 87, of Kingston, passed away 10:19 p.m. Tuesday, October 6, 2020 in Adena Regional Medical Center.

He was born June 30, 1933, in Chillicothe to the late Leslie W. and Martha L. Saltz Arledge.

Surviving daughters, Trudi Arledge, of Chillicothe and Patricia (David) Saewert, of Chandler, AZ; son, Mathew Arledge, of Mesa, AZ; grandchildren, Amanda and Stephen Saewert. He was predeceased by daughter-in-law, Margaret Edson Arledge; three brothers and three sisters.

Ted was a U.S. Navy Korean veteran.

There will be no funeral service or calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.

You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com






Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ware Funeral Home
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
