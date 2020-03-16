Services
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 702-2149
Resources
More Obituaries for Teresa Crowe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Teresa M. Crowe

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Teresa M. Crowe Obituary
Teresa M. Crowe

Chillicothe - Teresa M. Crowe, 63, died March 14, 2020, at her residence. She was born January 21, 1957, to Emmarue (Phillips) and William Edward Murray in Bartow, FL. Teresa grew up in the Holly Hill/Dayton area where she enjoyed riding her bike and going to the movies.

Teresa began her career as an electrician and shortly after, met her husband, Walter. They worked alongside each other and eventually married on June 1, 1976. They continued to travel as electricians until 1988. The settled in Lakeland, FL, where Teresa worked at Publix and the Lakeland Ledger. She retied to Ohio in 2013.

Teresa is survived by her loving husband Walter Carl Crowe; their daughter Jennifer Lee (Shane) Eblin; granddaughter Morgan Destiny; a sister Margie (Henry) Collins and family; two brothers Ed (Joanie) Murray and family, and Dan Murray and family; as well as two dear friends: Charlotte Salyers and Joanne Long.

Teresa's wishes were to be cremated. A memorial service will be held in Lakeland, FL, during the first week of June. Announcements will be mailed to family and friends in May. Her online guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Teresa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Haller Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -