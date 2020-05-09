Services
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 702-2149
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Terry E. Love


1964 - 2020
Terry E. Love Obituary
Terry E. Love

Chillicothe - Terry E. Love, 56, died unexpectedly at 4:08am May 6, 2020, at his residence.

He was born April 13, 1964, in Chillicothe to the late Robert E. and Trudy (Marlow) Love. On July 26, 1986, he married the former Teresa G. Terry, who survives.

Also surviving are his daughter Danelle Love, of Dayton; son Truman Love and aka "daughter-in-law" Alli Jones, both of Chillicothe; "Mom Love" aka Linda L. Love; his sister Trich Love; and brother Stacy Miller. He was predeceased by his parents; niece, Sabrina Fraley and Father-in-law, Roger A. Fortner.

Terry retired as a Captain from Chillicothe Correctional Institution in 2016. He was a prior beloved football Coach at Zane Trace High School. He was also a long-time member of Lester's Gym.

Due to the COVID-19 mandates, a memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions, for the benefit of his children, may be made to Haller Funeral Home; or through his online guestbook at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from May 9 to May 11, 2020
