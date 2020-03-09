|
Terry Kay Lott
Chillicothe - Terry Kay Lott, 68, of Chillicothe, died 2:31 a.m. Monday, March 9, 2020 at her residence following extended illness.
She was born August 18, 1951, to Howard Ogle and Janice Louise (Rutter) Lawhorn.
Surviving are her mom, Janice Louise (Rutter) Lawhorn, Philadelphia, PA; longtime companion, John "Marty" Woodruff, of Chillicothe; daughters, Rebecca Kay (Lott) Hunter, of Hawaii and Angela Kay (Lott) Sward, of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Anthony Hawk Stevenson and Alexander Frederick Sward; siblings, Keith Allen Dray, David Lee Dray, Ernest Lee Dray, Jeffrey Paul Lawhorn and Tina Jean Farmer-Brock, all of Chillicothe; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her dad, Harry Donald Lawhorn; a sister, Jacquelyn Louise (Dray) Shelpman and maternal grandparents, Harry Russell Rutter and Ina Edith (Caldwell) Rutter.
A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, March 13, 2020 in Greenlawn Cemetery with Pastor Willard McCray officiating. There will be no public calling hours. In addition, a celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020