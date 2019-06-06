|
|
Thelma Black
Beaver WV - Thelma McDonald Black, age 90, of Beaver WV, died on June 3, 2019 at Raleigh General Hospital. She was of the Methodist faith.
Born April 8, 1929, at New Holland, Ross Co., OH, she was the daughter of the late John W. McDonald and Ella Aspel McDonald. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Black was preceded in death by her first husband, James H. Freshour Sr., and her third husband Raymond M. Black.
She was predeceased by one sister Mildred Lucille McDonald, two brothers William Grant McDonald and John McDonald, one granddaughter Kellie Renee' Freshour and daughter-in-law Patricia Freshour.
Survivors include her children, James H. Freshour Jr. (Cindy) of Cecil, OH, Marsha Cook (Alfred) of Beaver, WV, Larry E. Freshour Sr. (Julie) of Bryan, OH, and Patricia Klann (Richard) of Washington, NC.
Surviving grandchildren include James H. Eldridge of Chatfield, OH, Stephanie Zimmerman of Norwalk, OH, Larry E. Freshour Jr. of Defiance, OH, Cassie Carlin of Meriden, CT, Crystal Phillips of Homestead FL, and Ashley Klann of Seattle, WA; 9 great-grandchildren, one sister Sue Ritenour of Clarksburg, OH, in addition to numerous nieces and nephews.
As a single parent for many years, Mrs. Black's early work experience was varied from factory work, mental hospital attendant at Orient State Hospital in OH, correctional officer at the federal Bureau of Prisons (Alderson, WV), Robert F. Kennedy Youth Center (Morgantown, WV) and counselor in drug and alcohol abuse (Lexington, KY) to radiology registration at Monongalia Hospital (Morgantown, WV). After retirement, she even worked as a caregiver until she was 80.
Loving to travel, Mrs. Black had been as far north as Quebec, Canada and as far south to Key West, FL; she also traveled from the east coast to the west coast of the USA. Her favorite place was Novia Scotia, Canada, but she also loved the US beaches on the east coast, especially Ocean Isle Beach, NC. In later years, one of her favorite trips was traveling to her annual Frankfort High School Class of 47 reunion in OH.
She loved bird watching; her favorite was the WV and OH state bird, the red cardinal. All her life she delighted in working with and receiving flowers. After retiring, she was an avid reader of many genres, and enjoyed phone visits with friends and relatives. As a fan of the WVU Mountaineers and Ohio State Buckeyes, she looked forward to watching football games on television.
Mrs. Black was a member of Senior Friends, Well I'll Bee, Life member of VFW, and Honorary Life member of the Federal Bureau of Prisons.
Memorial Service will be 9:30 am Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Blue Ridge Funeral Home with Pastor Glen Kuhn Officiating. In honor of Thelma's wishes she will be cremated.
Online condolences will be viewed and shared with the family at www.blueridgefuneralhome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on June 6, 2019