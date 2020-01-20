Services
Boyer Funeral Home
125 W 2nd Street
Waverly, OH 45690-1305
(740) 947-2161
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Boyer Funeral Home
125 W 2nd Street
Waverly, OH 45690-1305
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
1:00 PM
Boyer Funeral Home
125 W 2nd Street
Waverly, OH 45690-1305
Thelma Brannan Obituary
Thelma Brannan

Latham - Thelma Louise Brannan, 95, of Roxie Road, Latham, Ohio, passed 5:23 p.m. Sunday, January 19, 2020 in The Vineyard at Concord, Frankfort, Ohio.

Thelma was born January 13, 1925 in New Boston, Ohio, the daughter of the late Hugh Fyffe and Florence E. (Cassity) Fyffe. She was united in marriage to John William Brannan in February, who preceded her in death on November 7, 1973.

Surviving are three children Cathy Ellen Hatfield of Peebles, Ohio, Timothy Richard Brannan of Hillsboro, Ohio and Tracy Lynn Brannan of Latham, Ohio, twelve grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, brother, Robert Fyffe and wife Delores of Waverly, Ohio and two sisters, Bessie Delong and June Fyffe both of Frankfort, Ohio.

Thelma was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two sons, Danny Lee Brannan and Paul Thomas Brannan and daughter, Neva Grace Caudill.

Thelma was a member of Bethel Full Gospel Church in Chillicothe and a retired employee of Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Thursday, January 23, 2020 at the Boyer Funeral Home in Waverly with Rev. Sonya Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Bethel Cemetery.

Family will receive friends at the Boyer Funeral Home from 11:00 until the time of service Thursday.

www.boyerfuneral.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020
