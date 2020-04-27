|
|
Thelma Harris
Greenfield - Thelma Harris, age 85, of Greenfield, Ohio passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020 at home.
She was born on October 5, 1934 in Ross Co., Ohio, the daughter of Edward P. and Bessie (Boggs) Thompson.
Thelma retired from Mead Corporation in Chillicothe after 20 years of service and was previously employed for 22 years at the U.S. Shoe Factory in Greenfield. She attended Walnut Hill Church of Christ in Christian Union in Leesburg and was loved by all. She is in Heaven now and we will miss her.
She is survived by three sons, Ron (Diana) Howland of Greenfield, Tim (Jenny) Howland of Greenfield, Bob Howland ( Lorraine Detillion) of Greenfield; one stepdaughter, Charlotte (Robert) Tippie of Waynesfield; nine grandchildren, Ron Howland Jr., Jennifer (Michael) Sheely, Kristy (Victor) Tingler, Tiffany (Jerrod) Posey, Travis (Susan) Howland, Jena Cox (Ryan Glass), Mike Howland, Jeremy (Crystal) Howland, Maridawn Howland; twenty four great grandchildren, one great great-grandchild; three brothers, Chuck (Katie) Newland of Frankfort, Jerry (Pam) Newland of Marion, Joe Kerns of Humboldt; one sister, Annie Stein of Arizona and brother in-law, Phill Baney of North Baltimore; several nieces and nephews and special friend, Daisy Mae Golborn.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Omer Harris on April 24, 2011; one grandson, Tyler Howland; one stepson, David Howland; two brothers, Russ Thompson, John Tolle; one sister, Debbie Beatty; father, Edward P. Thompson and mother, Bessie Boggs Stevens.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private Funeral Service will be held at Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield with Pastor Mike Hodge officiating. Burial will follow in the Greenfield Cemetery.
The family would like to extend a thank you to .
Condolences may be sent to www.murrayfettro.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020