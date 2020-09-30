Thelma Johnson
Chillicothe - Thelma Johnson, 87, of Chillicothe, went to her heavenly home at 12:06 a.m. Wednesday, September 30, 2020 following an extended battle with Alzheimer's Disease.
She was born August 12, 1933, in Ross County, to the late Lundy and Ida Mae Jenkins Montgomery. On July 3, 1953, she married John J. Johnson who died September 27, 2010 after 57 years of marriage.
Surviving are daughters, Malleri (Dalon) Myricks, of Westerville and Kim Wright, of Kingston; sons, John A. Johnson and Mathew Johnson, both of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Joshua (Adrienne) Johnson, Jacob Wright, Sasha (Jaya) Payadnya, Leah (Brock Nelson) Wright, Elijah Johnson and Sophia Johnson; great grandchildren, Jaiden Johnson and Naomi Johnson; sisters, Lucille (Carl) Carroll, Christine Chaney and Irene Price, all of Chillicothe; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by 9 brothers and sisters.
Thelma was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church and had formerly taught Sunday School at Patton Hill Road Baptist Church. She had worked at the former US Shoe Corporation.
A graveside service will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the Grandview Cemetery Gazebo with Pastor Steven J. Schmidt officiating. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
