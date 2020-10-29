1/1
Thelma Kellough
Thelma Kellough

Circleville - Thelma Kellough, 80, of Circleville passed away on October 27, 2020. She was born on July 28, 1940 in Circleville to Wayne and Goldie (Ramsey) Bensonhaver. She had worked for the Circleville Police Department for 27 ½ years. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by son Bert Dewry Blevins and siblings Frank, Georgie, Rosalee, Sondra, Patricia, James and Bobby. Thelma is survived by her husband Roger Kellough Sr., step-son James (Susie) Kellough, grandchildren Joshua (Mackenzee) Blevins, Bert A. (Samantha) Blevins, Caleb Blevins, step granddaughter Alisa Kellough, 9 great grandchildren, sister Ruth Sines and by brothers Ronnie and Kenny Bensonhaver. Private graveside services will be held in Hitler Ludwig Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Haven House, P.O. Box 366, Circleville, Ohio 43113.

Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.




Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.
