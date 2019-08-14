|
|
Thelma L. White
Chillicothe - Thelma Louise White, 96 of Chillicothe passed from this life on Monday morning, August 12, 2019 in Traditions of Chillicothe following an extended illness. She was born April 6, 1923 in Greenup County, KY, the daughter of Taylor and Katherine (Heineman) Pauley. On January 30, 1942 she married Mark A. White who preceded her in death February 14, 1983.
Surviving is her son, Steven P. (Ruth) White, Chillicothe; 8 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren and a sister, Barbara Jean (Gershwin) Klein, TX. Her parents, daughters, Marquita Nagy and Sharon Kay Hall, several grandchildren, 3 sisters and a brother preceded her in death.
Mrs. White was a former employee of New System Bakery. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and the Ross County Senior Citizens.
Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, August 18, 2019 in the FAWCETT OLIVER GLASS AND PALMER FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Kurt King officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1:00 pm until the hour of service. Burial will be in Floral Hills Memory Gardens at the discretion of the family. In lieu of flowers, her family requests that memorial contributions be made to a .
The Fawcett Oliver Glass and Palmer Funeral Home are honored to serve the family. Her memorial register is available at www.fawcett-palmer.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Aug. 14, 2019