Thelma Louise (Patterson) Penwell
Chillicothe - Thelma Louise (Patterson) Penwell, 81, of Chillicothe, passed away peacefully on February 24, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on May 10, 1938, in Byers, Ohio, the daughter of the late Paul Ronald and Rose Evelyn (Remy) Patterson. On December 7, 1953, in Great Falls, Montana, she was united in marriage with her loving husband, Theodore Penwell Sr., who preceded her in death in 2018.
Thelma is survived by her children, Debbie (Kelly) Park, of Chillicothe, Ted (JoAnn) Penwell Jr., of Chillicothe, and Terry (Keith) Dumm, of Circleville; 9 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; aunt, Ruth Karshner; beloved pet, Sassy; and numerous other special family members and friends. In addition to her parents and husband, Thelma was preceded in death by a granddaughter.
Thelma's legacy will be that of an extraordinary mother. She always put her family's wellbeing before her own and the love she had for her family was unmeasurable. She served as the Treasurer of the Pickaway County Radio Patrol Club and was a active member of the American Legion Post 62 Ladies Auxiliary.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 28 at 1:00 p.m. at the HILL FUNERAL HOME, Kingston. Burial will follow in Tarlton Cemetery. Friends may call on Thursday from 4 - 8 p.m. at Hill's. Memorial contributions may be made to Nationwide Children's Hospital in memory of her granddaughter, Lesley Nicole Park (700 Children's Dr., Columbus, OH 43205) or National Church Residences Hospice (681 E. 3rd St., Waverly, OH 45690). Condolences can be made on Thelma's online guest registry at www.hillfhkingston.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020