Theodore L. "Ted" Current
Chillicothe - Theodore L. "Ted" Current, 81, of Frankfort, died Wednesday morning, May 1, 2019, at The Vineyards at Concord Nursing Home, Frankfort. He was born on July 17, 1937, in Ross County, the son of the late William and Ruby Ward Current. On August 7, 1965 he married the former Lucinda Higginbotham, and she preceded him in death on March 9, 1991.
Ted is survived by his children, Garrett (Joanne) Ford of Chillicothe, Carl (Peggy) Ford of Chillicothe, Denise Bowman of Hilliard, Susan (Mark) Hopkins of Chillicothe, twelve grandchildren, Stephen Ford, Sonya Ford, Bryan Ford, Jessie (Adam) Coots, Marcus Ford, James Grimes, Michelle (Milt) Copley, Jason (Theresa) Bowman, Audrey (Tim) Bullock, Robert (Kim) Bowman, Cindy Hopkins, Brooke Hopkins, twelve great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren, one sister, Jane Reed of Worthington, one brother, William "Bub" Current of Chillicothe, one foster sister, Terry Embree of Greenfield, and one foster brother Sam Bowman of Greenfield. He was preceded in death by two daughters, Lynda Grimes and Karen Ford, one son, Teddy Current, and one son-in-law, Rod Bowman.
Ted was a 1956 graduate of Unioto High School. Ted was a hard worker. He worked for both Unioto and Bishop Flaget schools, Brewer & Brewer Construction Company and delivered the Ross County Advertiser. Ted was a lifetime member of the Mt. Logan Riding Club and loved to trade and sell livestock and horses and play poker. Ted deeply loved his family. He instilled the love for horses in his children and their children.
A funeral service will be held at 11 am on Monday, May 6, 2019 in the EBRIGHT FUNERAL HOME, Frankfort. Burial will follow in the Greenlawn Cemetery, Frankfort. Friends may visit with the Current family at the funeral home on Sunday from 4 to 7 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ted's memory to the are suggested. Those who wish may sign Ted's online register book at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on May 3, 2019