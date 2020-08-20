1/1
Theresa J. "Jane" Friedman
1933 - 2020
Theresa J. "Jane" Friedman

Theresa J. "Jane" Friedman, formerly of Chillicothe, died at the age of 86 on Sunday August 16, 2020 at Sunrise of Dublin. She was born on October 27, 1933 in Indiana to the late Elwin "Pete" and Irene Mintern and was preceded in death by her brother, Larry Mintern.

Jane is survived by her loving husband of 37 years, Donald W. Friedman; daughter Connie (Carl) Smallwood of Upper Arlington, OH; son Dr. Mark (Leslie) Harris of Westerville, OH; son James (Tami) Harris of Enumclaw WA and daughter Deborah (Tim) Oyer of Frankfort, OH. Also surviving are stepsons Phil Friedman, Washington State; Todd (Barbara) Friedman, Reading, PA and stepdaughter Elyce (Wes) Friedman, Athens, Ohio. She was a proud grandmother of Joshua, Alissa, Jocelyn, Nathaniel, Todd Jr and Andrea and she will be missed by all.

In her early life, Jane worked as a dance instructor in Sharon, PA before opening her own studio in Howland, Ohio but gave it all up to raise her four children. After moving to Chillicothe, she became an active member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Century Club and Story Place Garden Club. She also served on the boards of Easter Seals, Goodwill Industries and Salvation Army League of Mercy. She was a founding member of the Lucy Webb Hays Heritage Center for which she planned many bus trips and special events such as the Annual Ice Cream Social. Jane loved her flower gardens and when she was not traveling the world with Don or attending a meeting or planning a special outing, that's where we would always find her.

Due to Covid-19 there will be no calling hours. Family will hold a private service on Tuesday August 25th at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Road, Upper Arlington, Ohio. Friends are welcome to join the family at the graveside service at 2:00 pm Wednesday, August 26th at Grandview Cemetery, Chillicothe, Ohio with Pastor Tad Grover officiating. For everyone's safety, the family requests that attendees please wear masks and observe social distancing.

Memorial contributions may be made to Citizens for Humane Action, 3765 Corporate Dr., Columbus, Ohio 43231. To share online condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com




Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Aug. 20 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Grandview Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
(614) 457-5481
