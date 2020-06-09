Thomas Cryder
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Cryder

CHILLICOTHE - Thomas Wade Cryder, 72, of Chillicothe, died Sunday, June 7, 2020, at the Adena Regional Medical Center, following an extended illness.

He was born August 20, 1947 in Ross Co. to the late Kenneth C. and Naomi Wade Cryder. Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Sharon K. Porter Cryder; his son, Todd W. (Vanessa) Cryder and his son, Dalton Cryder; his daughter, Kelly A. (Larry) Hendricks, and her children, Hannah, Hunter and Hudson Honline; and two sisters, Myrna Bock and Peggy Carter. He was preceded in death by two siblings, Mary Cordle and William "Bill" Cryder.

Tom was a retired farmer. He was a 1965 graduate of Southeastern High School. He was a member of numerous farming related organizations.

He was truly a loving and gentle man.

Following cremation, a celebration of Tom's life will be announced at a later date. His online memorial register is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 702-2149
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved