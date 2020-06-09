Thomas Cryder
CHILLICOTHE - Thomas Wade Cryder, 72, of Chillicothe, died Sunday, June 7, 2020, at the Adena Regional Medical Center, following an extended illness.
He was born August 20, 1947 in Ross Co. to the late Kenneth C. and Naomi Wade Cryder. Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Sharon K. Porter Cryder; his son, Todd W. (Vanessa) Cryder and his son, Dalton Cryder; his daughter, Kelly A. (Larry) Hendricks, and her children, Hannah, Hunter and Hudson Honline; and two sisters, Myrna Bock and Peggy Carter. He was preceded in death by two siblings, Mary Cordle and William "Bill" Cryder.
Tom was a retired farmer. He was a 1965 graduate of Southeastern High School. He was a member of numerous farming related organizations.
He was truly a loving and gentle man.
Following cremation, a celebration of Tom's life will be announced at a later date. His online memorial register is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.