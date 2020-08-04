Thomas Fusner
CHILLICOTHE - Thomas B. Fusner, 93, of Chillicothe, passed away peacefully 8:01 pm, Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Westmoreland Place Nursing Home, following a brief illness.
He was born August 8, 1926 in Iowa, the son of John and Viola Fusner. On March 27, 1989 he married the love of his life, Marilyn Fusner, and together they shared 31 wonderful years. In addition to his wife, he is survived by daughters, Susan and Kelly Fusner; step-children, Kim (Don) Hardin, Brett (Linette) Wrightsel, and Whitney (Jill JayJohn) Wrightsel; his granddaughter, Riley Wrightsel; numerous nieces and nephews, and extended family. He was preceded in death by his brother Jack Fusner and sister Janet Taylor.
Tom dearly loved his family and enjoyed creating paintings (art). He served in the United States Navy in WWII, South Pacific Theater from 1944-1946, was a member of the American Legion Post 62, and a was 4th Degree Knight of Columbus.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 1:00 pm Saturday, August 8, 2020 at St. Peter Church, Rev. Brian Beal celebrant. There will be no graveside service or calling hours observed. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the Ross Co. Humane Society, 2308 Lick Run Rd., Suite A, Chillicothe, OH 45601, honoring Tom's great love for animals. His online memorial register is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
.