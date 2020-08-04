1/1
Thomas Fusner
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Fusner

CHILLICOTHE - Thomas B. Fusner, 93, of Chillicothe, passed away peacefully 8:01 pm, Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Westmoreland Place Nursing Home, following a brief illness.

He was born August 8, 1926 in Iowa, the son of John and Viola Fusner. On March 27, 1989 he married the love of his life, Marilyn Fusner, and together they shared 31 wonderful years. In addition to his wife, he is survived by daughters, Susan and Kelly Fusner; step-children, Kim (Don) Hardin, Brett (Linette) Wrightsel, and Whitney (Jill JayJohn) Wrightsel; his granddaughter, Riley Wrightsel; numerous nieces and nephews, and extended family. He was preceded in death by his brother Jack Fusner and sister Janet Taylor.

Tom dearly loved his family and enjoyed creating paintings (art). He served in the United States Navy in WWII, South Pacific Theater from 1944-1946, was a member of the American Legion Post 62, and a was 4th Degree Knight of Columbus.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 1:00 pm Saturday, August 8, 2020 at St. Peter Church, Rev. Brian Beal celebrant. There will be no graveside service or calling hours observed. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the Ross Co. Humane Society, 2308 Lick Run Rd., Suite A, Chillicothe, OH 45601, honoring Tom's great love for animals. His online memorial register is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Mass of Christian Burial
01:00 PM
St. Peter Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 702-2149
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Haller Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved