Thomas Hettema
Chillicothe - Thomas A. Hettema, Jr., 76, of Chillicothe, died on April 10, 2019 at the Grant Medical Center from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
He was born July 19, 1942 in Fort Wayne, Indiana to the late Thomas A. and Eleanor V. (O'Dell) Hettema.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 51 years, Rosemary A. Hettema; two daughters, Therese (Andy) Thrasher, of Orient, and Sharon Cunningham, of Chillicothe; one sister, Lynne Goepper, of Willsboro, NY; three grandsons, Nicholas Thrasher, of Columbus, Frankie Cunningham, Jr., of Johnstown, and Justin Thrasher, of Orient; two granddaughters, Holli Thrasher, of Columbus, and Sarah Thrasher, of Orient; four great-grandchildren, Killian Herbert, of Columbus, London and Mya Spadaro, and Maci Cunningham, all of Johnstown.
Thomas graduated high school in 1960. He went on to join the Navy and served his country during the Vietnam War from 1960-1966. He later earned his Bachelor's Degree in Civil Engineering and worked as a Project Superintendent from 1967-2005 before officially retiring. He loved the outdoors, whether he was mowing grass, cooking on the grill, or just sitting on the patio talking with his friends and family. He also enjoyed watching football and NASCAR racing on TV. He was a great guy who was loved by many and will be missed by all.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00pm on Monday, April 15, 2019 at the Haller Funeral Home & Crematory. A military tribute conducted by the Ross County Veterans Honor Guard will follow at the funeral home. Friends may join the family for a visitation from 12:00pm Monday until the time of the service.
His online memorial guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Apr. 12, 2019