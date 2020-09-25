Thomas Hollis, Sr.
Chillicothe - Thomas James Hollis, Sr., 78, of Chillicothe, passed away Thursday afternoon, September 24, 2020, at the Adena Regional Medical Center, following a brief illness.
He was born December 28, 1941, in Chillicothe, son of the late Carl and Lucille (Brust) Hollis. On April 8, 1961, he married Sandra Ann (Skinner) Hollis, and together they shared nearly 60 years of marriage.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, T.J. (Angie) Hollis, of Chillicothe; three grandchildren, T.J. (Erica Turner) Hollis, Jenna (Gabriel) Haynes, and Hannah Hollis, all of Chillicothe; his great-grandson, Luca Gabriel Haynes, and one great-grandbaby on the way; a brother, Robert (Carolyn) Hollis, of Amanda; a sister, Patricia (Richard) Hopper, of Chillicothe; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Lou Eberle, and two brothers, Charles and Tim Hollis.
Tom was a graduate of Catholic Central High School, class of 1960. He went on to work at the Mead Paper Company as a Tour Foreman in the woodyard and retired in 1995. He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, and a member of the Logan Elm Masonic Lodge #624 in Kingston, Ohio. Tom was able to live out his lifelong dream of being a cowboy after living in North Central Texas for 12 years. In his free time, he enjoyed being outdoors hunting. He also had a passion for carpentry and woodworking where he made furniture pieces and built houses.
In accordance with his wishes, there will be no public calling hours or services. Memorial contributions can be made in his honor to the Logan Elm Lodge #624, 23 N. Main St., Kingston, OH 45644.
