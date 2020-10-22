Thomas M. Cuppett
Chillicothe - Thomas M. Cuppett, 81, of Chillicothe, Ohio, died Wednesday October 21, 2020 in Westmoreland Place, surrounded by his family. He was born March 3, 1939, in Taylor County, WV, to the late Thomas V. Cuppett and Kathryn L. (McGuffie) Cuppett. In May 1960, he married Delberta (Godwin) Cuppett. He was preceded in death by his beloved parents, and a daughter; Teresa A. (Cuppett) Speakman.
Surviving is his wife, two sons; Thomas J. Cuppett, and Scott A. (Julie) Cuppett, and son-in-law; Jeffrey S. Speakman, grandchildren; Jonathan Speakman, Sara (Shane) Thielmann, Luke Speakman, Ian and Phoebe Cuppett, three great-grandchildren; Felix, Jasper, and Camilla Speakman, one sister; Joyce (Herman) Bredenbeck, and two nieces and one nephew. He was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather, and loved spending time with his family.
Mr. Cuppett graduated from Grafton High School, Grafton, WV, where he was an outstanding athlete, winner of numerous awards in both football and basketball. He graduated from Salem College, Salem, WV, where he played football and was elected to the West Virginia Intercollegiate athletic conference all time football team (1924-1974). He also spent some time at Indiana University, and Marshall University. He started his career at Morgantown Junior High School, Morgantown, WV; Oak Hill High School, Oak Hill, Ohio, Sisterville High School, Sisterville, WV, and Chillicothe High School, Chillicothe, Ohio. He also enjoyed class room teaching as much as coaching. Mr. Cuppett won numerous awards while teaching and coaching, being elected to six Hall of Fames as a player, coach, teacher, and athletic director; some of which are; Ohio Capital Conference Athletic Administrators Hall of Fame, inducted 3-10-1998. Salem International University Athletic Hall of Fame and lifetime achievement, inducted 10-9-2004. Salem College Alumni Assoc. Football Hall of Fame, inducted 7-22-2011. Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Assoc., inducted 4-24-1993. The Ohio High School Basketball Coaches District 14 Hall of Fame, inducted 4-2-2006. Chillicothe High School Athletic Hall of Fame, inducted 12-22-2001. Chillicothe Education Assoc. Educator Emeritus, inducted 2003-2004.
Mr. Cuppett was a member of the Ross County Education Assoc., Ohio Education Assoc., Ohio Athletic Director Assoc., Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Assoc., The National Athletic Director Assoc., The National High School Coaching Assoc. He retired from Chillicothe High School in 1993. In his youth he was an avid hunter and fisherman. He also enjoyed riding horses and working at Cuppett's Market; the family grocery store. As a youth, he enjoyed spending time on his grandmother's farm in Deep Valley, PA.
The family would like to thank Adena Hospice and Westmoreland Place for their wonderful care and compassion.
In keeping with his wishes, following cremation, a Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday October 26, 2020 in the FAWCETT OLIVER GLASS AND PALMER FUNERAL HOME with Lt. Col. Robert Leach (Ret.) officiating. In consideration of the family, the wearing of face masks and social distancing will be observed. Graveside services will be announced and will be in Woodsdale Cemetery, Grafton, WV in the Cuppett family plot.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Chillicothe High School Cavalier Club, 381 Yoctangee Parkway, Chillicothe, Ohio.
