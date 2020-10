Tom was good friend of mind during high school. We played football and basketball together as well as several classes. Lost track of him after high school but I remembered him often when I thought about Grafton and my friends there. I really regret not spending time with him and his family and getting to know them in our later life. He was a great football player and a better person. I will continue to think of him and Delberta when I think of those days.

Charles Costolo

Friend