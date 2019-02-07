Services
Ebright Funeral Home
55 West Springfield Street
Frankfort, OH 45628
(740) 998-2571
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
2:30 PM
Thomas M. "Mike" Long


Thomas M. "Mike" Long

Frankfort - Thomas M. "Mike" Long, 58, of Frankfort, died at 5:15 p.m. on Monday, February 4, 2019 at OSU Wexner Medical Center, Columbus. He was born on October 6, 1960 in Mansfield, the son of Gary E. and Charity Haynes Long. On January 12, 1984 he married his wife of 35 years, the former Jeanine M. Hall, who survives.

In addition to his wife, Mike is survived by his mother, Charity Long of Chillicothe, two children, Gary (Paige) Long of Ft. Hood TX, Tabitha (Dustin Kidd) Long of Chillicothe, three grandchildren, Bryson, Corbyn and Kori, two sisters, Kacy (Herb) Lawhorn of Frankfort, Kathy (Chris) Mosmeier of Laurelville, one brother, Matt Long of Chillicothe, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Gary E. Long.

Mike was 1979 graduate of Albany High School, Georgia, and worked for 20 years at YUSA, Washington Court House. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps., and a member of the St. Peter's Catholic Church, Chillicothe. He was a passionate fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes and Washington Redskins.

In keeping with Mike's wishes, cremation has taken place. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 1-2:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 9, 2019, in the EBRIGHT FUNERAL HOME, Frankfort with a service being held at 2:30 with Pastor Paul Winks officiating. Those wishing to sign Mike's online register book may do so at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Feb. 7, 2019
