Services
Boyer Funeral Home
125 W 2nd Street
Waverly, OH 45690-1305
(740) 947-2161
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Resources
Thomas Mossbarger


1949 - 2020
Thomas Mossbarger Obituary
Thomas Mossbarger

Waverly - Thomas Edward Mossbarger, 70, of Willett Road in Waverly passed away at 9:28 p.m. Monday, January 13, 2020 at the Pavilion at Piketon.

He was born October 4, 1949 in Chillicothe, Ohio, the son of the late Donald William Mossbarger and Norma Jean (Daniels) Mossbarger.

Surviving are his children, Tommy (Betsy) Mossbarger, Victoria Jean (Michael) Brown, Angela Marie Hicks, and Virginia L. (Allen) Stewart-Mossbarger, four grandchildren, Brittany Brown, Brooklyn Brown, John Thomas Hicks, and Donna Hicks, a brother, Roger (Sharon) Mossbarger, a sister, Patricia Smith, and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Thomas was preceded in death by his parents, son, Earl W. Mossbarger, daughter, Tammy Mossbarger, son-in-law, Michael Hicks, and the mother of his children, Anna Irene (Bowles) Mossbarger.

He was a graduate of the Huntington High School class of 1968. Thomas worked as a self-employed truck driver and was a lifelong dirt track racer and fan. He was inducted into the Atomic Speedway Hall of Fame in 2018.

Family will receive friends at the Boyer Funeral Home in Waverly 12:00 - 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020

www.boyerfuneral.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16, 2020
