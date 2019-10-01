Services
Thomas Overly


1958 - 2019
Thomas Overly Obituary
Thomas Overly

CHILLICOTHE - Thomas D. Overly, 60, of Chillicothe, OH, passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Columbus, OH, following a brief illness.

He was born November 3, 1958 in Chillicothe to the late Lloyd E. and D. Jean Burlile Overly. Those left behind include his wife, Linda White Overly, Chillicothe; step-children, Joseph (Brooke) Jinks, Chillicothe, Brandon Jinks, Columbus, OH; Katelyn (Seth) Bauer, Chillicothe; and Sarah Johnson, Columbus, OH; brother, Lee (Beverly) Overly, Chillicothe, OH; nephew, Seth Overly, Huntington, WV; nieces, Megan (Nathan) Rutherford, Frankfort, and Meredith (Timothy) Payne, Chillicothe, a nephew, Mark (Lisa) Overly, Chillicothe; and several great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, Thad Overly.

Thomas worked as a Quality Assurance/Quality Control Supervisor for Ross-Co Redi Mix for over 30 years. He was a 1977 graduate of Zane Trace High School and a member of the Ohio Gun Collectors Association and American Legion Post 62. Thomas enjoyed traveling, visiting with family and friends, gardening, and taking care of his adopted cats.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family under the direction of the Haller Funeral Home & Crematory. His online memorial register is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Oct. 1, 2019
