Thomas Rittinger
Dayton - Thomas Edward Rittinger, 66, of Dayton, unexpectedly passed from this life Sunday Sept. 22, 2019 in the UC Medical Center, Cincinnati. He was born September 13, 1953 in Chillicothe to the late Clarence Rittinger, Jr. and Ruth J. (Suman) Rittinger.
Surviving is a daughter; Cindy (Neal) Lindsay, Hilliard, a son; Scott Rittinger, Fairborn, a brother; Bill (Kathy) Rittinger, Pataskala, former wife; Sharon Rittinger, and many family and friends.
Mr. Rittinger was a 1971 graduate of Chillicothe High school. He received a BS from Case Western Institute of Technology in 1975 and an MS from the University of Dayton in 1991. Tom served in the United States Navy as an Assistant Weapons Officer on the USS Abraham Lincoln and the USS Patrick Henry. He retired in 2012 after 26 years of service, from the Wright Patterson Air Force Base as an Aerospace Engineer. He was an active member of the Abiding Christ Lutheran Church, Sons of American Revolution, Lions, and the American Legion.
The family wishes to thank his cousin Kathi Piepenbrok for her care of Tom.
A funeral service will be held 12:00 p.m., Saturday Sept. 28, 2019 in the FAWCETT OLIVER GLASS AND PALMER FUNERAL HOME with Pastors Craig Fourman and Terry Williams, officiating. Burial will follow in Grandview Cemetery with military honors by the Ross County Veterans Honor Guard. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of service on Saturday. A memorial service at the Abiding Christ Lutheran Church in Fairborn, OH, will be announced at a later date. An online memorial is available at www.fawcett-palmer.com
Memorial contributions may be made to Abiding Christ Lutheran Church in Fairborn, OH, or the Chris Rearley Scholarship Fund, payable to the ASU Foundation sent to Andrea Ramirez, Development Coordinator, College of Public Service and Community Solutions, 411 N. Central Ave., Suite 750, Phoenix, AZ 85004-0685. The number 40004664 and the name of the scholarship should be noted on the checks.
