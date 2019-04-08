Services
Chillicothe - Thomas T. "Teddy" Click,70, of Chillicothe, died 5:17 P.M. Saturday, April 6, 2019 in Riverside Methodist Hospital.

He was Born November 12, 1948, in Chillicothe, to the late R. Ted and L. Jane Acord Click. On May 22, 1971 he married the former Joyce C Drummond who survives.

Also surviving are a son, Joseph R. Click of Chillicothe; brothers, Mark (Diane) Click, Tim Click, and Hans (Gina) Click, all of Chillicothe; sister, Cheryl (John) Evans, of Columbus; aunt, Peggy Gallagher, of Chillicothe; uncles John (Mel) Click, of GA. and Dick (Nellie) Click, of Dayton and several nieces and nephews.

Teddy retired from the Chillicothe Fire Department with 33 years of service. He served in the United States Army in Vietnam. He was a member of U.T.C., the Mount Logan Riding Club and the Phoenix Fire Company.

A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Rev. Brent Rolston and Pastor Mark Gray officiating with military honors by the Ross County Veterans Honor Guard and service by the Chillicothe Fire Department. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family in Grandview cemetery. Calling hours will not be observed. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 758517 Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517.

Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Apr. 8, 2019
