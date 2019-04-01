|
Thomas Walker
Chillicothe - Thomas Winfield Walker passed away suddenly at his home on Friday March 29th. He was born on April 26th 1955, to James and Joy Walker, who preceded his passing. Thomas received his Juris Doctorate Degree from Syracuse University, NY on May 13th 1979.
Thomas began his career at the Board of Trade in Chicago, then later moved into the security field, where he was the Director of Security at the Shedd Aquarium and Field Museums in downtown Chicago.
After the attacks of 9/11, Thomas changed his career to follow a different passion; his lifelong love of books. Thomas was the Inventory Manager at the Naperville Borders bookstore, which is also where he met his wife, Fiona, also a manager at that store.
Thomas loved all of nature, and his hobbies included cross-country skiing, scuba diving, hiking and birdwatching. He was a volunteer with Arc of Appalachia Nature Conservancy, as well as an active member of his church. Thomas was also a hero for any stray cat who needed rescued, and the cats became "training sheep" for the Australian shepherds that also shared his devotion. Thomas is survived by his wife Fiona Williamson and the Williamson clan in the US, Canada and Great Britain. He is also survived by his sister Suzie (Walker) Petrak, and two nephews, Matt and Andy.
Thomas will be remembered and deeply missed as a brother, friend, son-in law, historian and protector of the weak. He will also be missed and cherished as the affectionate, witty, intelligent, loving and beloved husband that he truly was.
A Celebration of Thomas' life is being planned for a future date. Arrangements are under the direction of Haller Funeral Home & Crematory. His online guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Apr. 1, 2019