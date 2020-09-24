1/1
Thomas White
Thomas White

Chillicothe - Thomas Elliott White, 79, of Chillicothe, went home to be with his Lord on September 22, 2020 at the Adena Regional Medical Center, following an extended illness.

He was born on May 24, 1941 in Chillicothe, son of the late Elliott and Esther (Lehman) White. On September 25, 1993, he married Katherine Ann (Komar) Michaels, and together they shared nearly 27 wonderful years of marriage.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his step-daughter, Shari Crisan, of Austin, TX, and her husband Gratian; his two sisters, Sue (Thomas) Roush, of St. Paris, OH, and Patricia White, of Silverton, OR; a special cousin, Richard (Shelley) White, of Mechanicsburg, OH; a special friend, Rod Siddons, of Chillicothe; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and several cousins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four aunts and two uncles.

Tom was a graduate of Ohio University, earning his B.A. degree and working in communications and computer technology. He retired from the Chillicothe Telephone Company. He honorably served his country in the United States Air Force with a tour of duty in Vietnam. Since his retirement, he made reading and computing a daily habit. He enjoyed watching sports, especially college football and The Ohio State Buckeyes. He was an active member of the Walnut Street United Methodist Church, where he worked on computer technology for them.

Tom was known for his dry sense of humor and enjoyed his monthly get-togethers with his Chillicothe Telephone Retirees group. He was devoted to his wife Kathy, step-daughter Shari, and will be greatly missed by family and his many friends.

In accordance with his wishes, cremation services will be performed. Due to COVID-19, the family will hold a Celebration of Life service at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in his honor to the Walnut Street United Methodist Church, 16 S. Walnut Street, Chillicothe, OH, 45601 or to the Vietnam Veterans of America by visiting www.VVA.org/donate

His online memorial guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com








Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
