Thurman "Sonny" E. DeLong
Hallsville - Thurman "Sonny" E. DeLong, 89, of Hallsville, went to be with our Lord on July 24, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on June 13, 1931, the son of the late Thurman C. and Edith (Arledge) DeLong. On August 22, 1951, he was united in marriage with the love of his life and wife of 65 years, Sarah J. (Madison) DeLong, who preceded him in death in 2016.
Thurman is survived by his children, Pamela Sager, Marjorie A. (Mick) Stump, Steven E. (Sarah) DeLong, Dianna L. (Jamie) Jones, Eugene "Bub" DeLong, Katherine L. (Dale) Hunt, and Robert E. (Kellie) DeLong; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; and numerous other special family members and friends whom he cherished.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his son-in-law, James R. Sager. Thurman proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict in the 3rd Tank Battalion. He was a lifetime farmer and member of the Colerain United Methodist Church.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 28 at 1:00 p.m. at the HILL FUNERAL HOME, Kingston with Rev. Gene Jividen officiating. Burial will follow in Hallsville Cemetery with military honors. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at Hill's.
