Thurman E. "Sonny" DeLong
1931 - 2020
Thurman "Sonny" E. DeLong

Hallsville - Thurman "Sonny" E. DeLong, 89, of Hallsville, went to be with our Lord on July 24, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on June 13, 1931, the son of the late Thurman C. and Edith (Arledge) DeLong. On August 22, 1951, he was united in marriage with the love of his life and wife of 65 years, Sarah J. (Madison) DeLong, who preceded him in death in 2016.

Thurman is survived by his children, Pamela Sager, Marjorie A. (Mick) Stump, Steven E. (Sarah) DeLong, Dianna L. (Jamie) Jones, Eugene "Bub" DeLong, Katherine L. (Dale) Hunt, and Robert E. (Kellie) DeLong; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; and numerous other special family members and friends whom he cherished.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his son-in-law, James R. Sager. Thurman proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict in the 3rd Tank Battalion. He was a lifetime farmer and member of the Colerain United Methodist Church.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 28 at 1:00 p.m. at the HILL FUNERAL HOME, Kingston with Rev. Gene Jividen officiating. Burial will follow in Hallsville Cemetery with military honors. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at Hill's. Condolences can be made on Sonny's online guest registry at www.hillfhkingston.com.




Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Hill Funeral Home
JUL
28
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Hill Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Hill Funeral Home
24 West Ing Street
Kingston, OH 45644
(740) 642-2261
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
July 25, 2020
My deepest condolences to the Delong family. You are all in my thoughts and prayers.
Beth Sommers Robbins
Acquaintance
