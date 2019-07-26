Services
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Timothy Patrick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timothy A. Patrick


1963 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Timothy A. Patrick Obituary
Timothy A. Patrick

Chillicothe - Timothy A. Patrick, 55, of Chillicothe, passed away late Tuesday, July 22, 2019 at his residence unexpectedly.

He was born December 31, 1963, in Chillicothe to the late William A. and Thelma A. Andrews Patrick.

Surviving are four children, Joshua Patrick, Stacey (Cody) Oyer, Adam Patrick and Timothy "TJ" Patrick, all of Chillicothe; six grandchildren; a brother, David (Cathy) Patrick, of Columbus; sisters, Beckie (Larry) Schaeffer, of Chillicothe, Debbie (Chuck) Bivens, of Greenfield, Sherrie (Leslie) Patrick, of Chillicothe and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, William A. Patrick Jr.

Timothy was a diesel mechanic and was a member of IBA Motorcycle Club.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Monday, July 29, 2019, in WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Rick Hartley officiating. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Memory Gardens. There will be no calling hours.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Ware Funeral Home to help with funeral costs.

You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Timothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
Download Now