Timothy A. Patrick
Chillicothe - Timothy A. Patrick, 55, of Chillicothe, passed away late Tuesday, July 22, 2019 at his residence unexpectedly.
He was born December 31, 1963, in Chillicothe to the late William A. and Thelma A. Andrews Patrick.
Surviving are four children, Joshua Patrick, Stacey (Cody) Oyer, Adam Patrick and Timothy "TJ" Patrick, all of Chillicothe; six grandchildren; a brother, David (Cathy) Patrick, of Columbus; sisters, Beckie (Larry) Schaeffer, of Chillicothe, Debbie (Chuck) Bivens, of Greenfield, Sherrie (Leslie) Patrick, of Chillicothe and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, William A. Patrick Jr.
Timothy was a diesel mechanic and was a member of IBA Motorcycle Club.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Monday, July 29, 2019, in WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Rick Hartley officiating. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Memory Gardens. There will be no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Ware Funeral Home to help with funeral costs.
You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on July 26, 2019