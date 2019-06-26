|
Timothy Detty
Chillicothe - Timothy L. Detty, 64, of Chillicothe, passed away at his home following a courageous fight with lung cancer on June 21, 2019.
He was born July 13, 1954, to Ray and Purle Detty.
Tim was a 1972 graduate of Chillicothe High School. He worked for Hondros for 23 years; first as a contractor and in 2005, as a full-time Faculty Advisor and Senior Consulting Editor. Tim was both an instructor and a course author, having authored over 70 appraisal textbooks and online courses, of which 45 are actively in use. He retired in 2019. He was an avid car enthusiast, as well as a loyal Buckeye fan. Tim dedicated his life to his precious fur babies, Oscar & Mayer. He touched many lives and was admired and loved by all that knew him.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ray, maternal grandparents, Mazie Flow, Thomas Riddle, and Earl Riddle, and paternal grandparents, Raymond and Audrey Detty. Tim is survived by his mother and numerous cousins.
Per Tim's wishes, there will be no funeral service. Instead he wanted a Celebration of Life party for his friends and family. The party, to be held at a later date, will be hosted by his loyal friends, Tina Rinehart, Sandy Stabler, and Stephanie Winegardner, whom he referred to as Tim's Angels.
Memorial contributions can be made in his memory to the Adena Cancer Center or to the James Cancer Research Center where he received wonderful care.
His online memorial guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on June 26, 2019