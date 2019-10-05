|
Timothy Fairbanks
CHILLICOTHE - Timothy E. Fairbanks, 60, of Chillicothe, died unexpectedly, 12:56 am, October 2, 2019, at his home.
He was born November 19, 1958 in Mansfield, OH to the late Paul A. and Elizabeth Hammett Fairbanks. Survivors include his children, Paul Faibanks, Portland, OR and Jamie (Jay) Jelantik, Chillicothe; a sister, Paula Fairbanks, Chillicothe, a close friend, Danny Stevens; and his K-9 companion, Howard. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Tim owned and operated Fairbanks Mobile Home Repair and was a member of the Sons of the American Legion. He enjoyed spring car racing and Michigan football.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 am Tuesday at the Haller Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Memory Garden. Friends may call 5-7 pm Monday at Haller's. Memorial contributions may be made to the Ross Co. Humane Society, 2308 A Lick Run Rd., Chillicothe, OH 45601. His online memorial register and tribute video are available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Oct. 5, 2019