Timothy J. Bennett
Londonderry - Timothy J. Bennett, 60, of Londonderry, died June 22, 2019, at his residence following an extended battle with cancer.
He was born August 2, 1958, in Manhasset, NY, to James F. and Jo Ann (Bolyard) Bennett. On June 24, 1995, he married the former Teresa R. Martin, who survives.
Also surviving are their three children: Christopher Bennett; Andrew Bennett and fiancée Fallon Keyser, all of Chillicothe, and Courtney Bennett, of Londonderry; his father and step-mother James and Shirley Bennett, of Crescent City, FL; sisters Lynne (Jim) Shelton, Ocala, FL, Nancy Bennett and Suzanne Bennett, both of Chillicothe; several nieces and nephews including Payton Bennett and Taylor Bolen; and a great-nephew Kaius Reed. He was predeceased by his mother Jo Ann; and mother-in-law Connie Martin Riddle.
Tim worked for Riffle Machine until his health declined. He was an avid OSU and Cleveland Browns fan, enjoyed golfing, camping and fishing, and had been a Dale Earnhardt fan. He will be remembered as a dare-devil that enjoyed a good prank, but happened to be accident-prone. He was known to family as TJ but had other nicknames, such as Hosebucket (for his ability to outdo his friends when it came to pranks) and MacGyver (for the unique ways that he found to fix things). No matter what he was called, he was always there to help anyone who needed it.
His funeral service will be held at 3pm Saturday, June 29, at the Haller Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will be from 1-3pm Saturday at the funeral home. His online guestbook and tribute video are available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on June 26, 2019