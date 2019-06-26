Services
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 702-2149
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
3:00 PM
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Timothy Bennett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timothy J. Bennett

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Timothy J. Bennett Obituary
Timothy J. Bennett

Londonderry - Timothy J. Bennett, 60, of Londonderry, died June 22, 2019, at his residence following an extended battle with cancer.

He was born August 2, 1958, in Manhasset, NY, to James F. and Jo Ann (Bolyard) Bennett. On June 24, 1995, he married the former Teresa R. Martin, who survives.

Also surviving are their three children: Christopher Bennett; Andrew Bennett and fiancée Fallon Keyser, all of Chillicothe, and Courtney Bennett, of Londonderry; his father and step-mother James and Shirley Bennett, of Crescent City, FL; sisters Lynne (Jim) Shelton, Ocala, FL, Nancy Bennett and Suzanne Bennett, both of Chillicothe; several nieces and nephews including Payton Bennett and Taylor Bolen; and a great-nephew Kaius Reed. He was predeceased by his mother Jo Ann; and mother-in-law Connie Martin Riddle.

Tim worked for Riffle Machine until his health declined. He was an avid OSU and Cleveland Browns fan, enjoyed golfing, camping and fishing, and had been a Dale Earnhardt fan. He will be remembered as a dare-devil that enjoyed a good prank, but happened to be accident-prone. He was known to family as TJ but had other nicknames, such as Hosebucket (for his ability to outdo his friends when it came to pranks) and MacGyver (for the unique ways that he found to fix things). No matter what he was called, he was always there to help anyone who needed it.

His funeral service will be held at 3pm Saturday, June 29, at the Haller Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will be from 1-3pm Saturday at the funeral home. His online guestbook and tribute video are available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Haller Funeral Home
Download Now