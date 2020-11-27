Timothy P. Martin
Chillicothe - Timothy P. Martin, 53, of Chillicothe, passed away in his home November 24, 2020.
He was born March 4, 1967, in Columbus, OH to the late Gary E. and Mary (Adams) Martin.
Tim is survived by his daughter Sherrie Light; sister Joetta (Jack) Barnett, of Wellston; brother Mike (Crystal) Martin, Chillicothe; 3 grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings Steve and Tony Martin; Margie Short and Mary Kay Manna; and his parents.
Tim had worked for Columbus Marble.
Cremation services are under the direction of Haller Funeral Home & Crematory. His online guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com