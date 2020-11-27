1/1
Timothy P. Martin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Timothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Timothy P. Martin

Chillicothe - Timothy P. Martin, 53, of Chillicothe, passed away in his home November 24, 2020.

He was born March 4, 1967, in Columbus, OH to the late Gary E. and Mary (Adams) Martin.

Tim is survived by his daughter Sherrie Light; sister Joetta (Jack) Barnett, of Wellston; brother Mike (Crystal) Martin, Chillicothe; 3 grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings Steve and Tony Martin; Margie Short and Mary Kay Manna; and his parents.

Tim had worked for Columbus Marble.

Cremation services are under the direction of Haller Funeral Home & Crematory. His online guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 702-2149
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Haller Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved