Timothy Zickafoose
CHILLICOTHE - Timothy Zickafoose, 66, of Chillicothe, died 7:20 pm, Friday, June 28, 2019, at Fayette Memorial Hospital, following a brief illness.
He was born February 18, 1953 in Chillicothe, OH to Oliver W. Zickafoose and Kathryn E. Chaney. On October 20, 1973 he married Jackilyn Sue Conaway, who survives. Also surviving is his mother, Kathryn (Arthur) Corkwell; three children, Joshua A. (Teri) Zickafoose, Washington CH, Benjamin M. (Kendra) Zickafoose, Wichita, KS, and Beth E. Zickafoose, Washington CH; nine grandchildren, Mykalley, Madalyn, Matthew, Emma, Kate, Jack, Luke, Claire and Gwenyth; and two brothers, Caleb W. (Sherry Vincent) and Paul E. (Laura) Zickafoose, both of Chillicothe. He was preceded in death by his father.
Tim was a US Navy Vietnam War veteran. He worked for Jefferson Smurfit as a safety director and retired from Griffin Wheel. He was a former Huntington Local School Board Member, and Past-President of the Band Boosters. He was active with the Local UPIU 640 Union, the American Society of Safety Engineers, and the National Safety Council.
He was also a member of the Sunrush Church of Christ, where funeral services will be held 11:00 am Wednesday, Ed Cooper, Ron Thomas and Bill Myers officiating. Burial will follow in Grandview Cemetery. Friends may call 5-7 pm Tuesday at Haller Funeral Home & Crematory. His online memorial register is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on July 1, 2019