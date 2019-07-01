Services
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 702-2149
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Sunrush Church of Christ
Resources
More Obituaries for Timothy Zickafoose
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timothy Zickafoose


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Timothy Zickafoose Obituary
Timothy Zickafoose

CHILLICOTHE - Timothy Zickafoose, 66, of Chillicothe, died 7:20 pm, Friday, June 28, 2019, at Fayette Memorial Hospital, following a brief illness.

He was born February 18, 1953 in Chillicothe, OH to Oliver W. Zickafoose and Kathryn E. Chaney. On October 20, 1973 he married Jackilyn Sue Conaway, who survives. Also surviving is his mother, Kathryn (Arthur) Corkwell; three children, Joshua A. (Teri) Zickafoose, Washington CH, Benjamin M. (Kendra) Zickafoose, Wichita, KS, and Beth E. Zickafoose, Washington CH; nine grandchildren, Mykalley, Madalyn, Matthew, Emma, Kate, Jack, Luke, Claire and Gwenyth; and two brothers, Caleb W. (Sherry Vincent) and Paul E. (Laura) Zickafoose, both of Chillicothe. He was preceded in death by his father.

Tim was a US Navy Vietnam War veteran. He worked for Jefferson Smurfit as a safety director and retired from Griffin Wheel. He was a former Huntington Local School Board Member, and Past-President of the Band Boosters. He was active with the Local UPIU 640 Union, the American Society of Safety Engineers, and the National Safety Council.

He was also a member of the Sunrush Church of Christ, where funeral services will be held 11:00 am Wednesday, Ed Cooper, Ron Thomas and Bill Myers officiating. Burial will follow in Grandview Cemetery. Friends may call 5-7 pm Tuesday at Haller Funeral Home & Crematory. His online memorial register is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on July 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Haller Funeral Home
Download Now