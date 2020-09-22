1/
Tina E. Leach
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tina E. Leach

Chillicothe - Tina E. Leach, 61, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Bridge Hospice Care Center. She was born on March 31, 1959 in Chillicothe, OH to the late Neil and Martha (Graves) Leach. Surviving her are her children, Josh (Joy Mullins) Williams of Mt. Blanchard, OH, and Amber Williams of Shagrin Falls, OH, and her grandchildren, Gabriel and Aaralyn. Also surviving Tina, her siblings, Rob Leach and Vicky Perkins, both of Chillicothe, OH. A celebration of life will be held at a later appointed date by the family. All arrangements have been entrusted to COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Findlay, OH. Online condolences can be expressed by visiting www.coldrencrates.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Sep. 22 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Coldren Crates Funeral Home
205 West Sandusky Street
Findlay, OH 45840
(419) 668-6149
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Coldren Crates Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved