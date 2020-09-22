Tina E. Leach
Chillicothe - Tina E. Leach, 61, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Bridge Hospice Care Center. She was born on March 31, 1959 in Chillicothe, OH to the late Neil and Martha (Graves) Leach. Surviving her are her children, Josh (Joy Mullins) Williams of Mt. Blanchard, OH, and Amber Williams of Shagrin Falls, OH, and her grandchildren, Gabriel and Aaralyn. Also surviving Tina, her siblings, Rob Leach and Vicky Perkins, both of Chillicothe, OH. A celebration of life will be held at a later appointed date by the family. All arrangements have been entrusted to COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Findlay, OH. Online condolences can be expressed by visiting www.coldrencrates.com