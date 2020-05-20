Services
Saturday, May 23, 2020
3:00 PM
Livestreamed under the direction of Haller Funeral Home & Crematory through the funeral home website
Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020
Chillicothe - Tina M. Medved, 53, of Chillicothe, died at 9:25pm on May 18, 2020, at Southern Ohio Medical Center, Portsmouth, following an extended battle with bladder cancer.

She was born October 25, 1966, in Bedford, PA, to Kenneth P. and Mavis (Beck) Riley. On December 31, 1986, she married Christopher Medved, who survives.

Also surviving are her son Aaron E. Medved, of Mansfield, TX; her father Kenneth P. Riley, of Youngstown, OH; and her sister Anita K. (Steven) Belanger, of Palm Coast, FL. She was predeceased by her mother, Mavis Riley.

Tina was a chemical engineer working for Flour B & W. She earned her bachelor's degree from Youngtown State. She was a member of First Christian Church, and she enjoyed reading, traveling and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

Details for a Celebration of Life are being planned for her birthday, October 25, and will be announced at a later date. Private services will be livestreamed at 3pm Saturday, May 23 under the direction of Haller Funeral Home & Crematory via the funeral home website.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to her Bladder Cancer Walk Team, "Tina's Tribe" and may be mailed in care of Haller Funeral Home, 1661 Western Ave., Chillicothe, OH 45601. Her online guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from May 20 to May 21, 2020
