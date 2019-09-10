|
|
Todd Allen Crow
Chillicothe - Todd Allen Crow, 47, of Chillicothe, passed away 9:08 a.m. Sunday, September 8, 2019 in Ohio State University's Wexner Medical Center following a 2 ½ year battle with cancer.
He was born February 5, 1972, in Columbus, Ohio to late Rodney Allen Crow and Diana Gordon Crow Conn who survives.
Surviving are his wife, Tara Crow; daughters, McKinley Crow, Krishna (Zachary) Crow Doyle and Alara Crow; a grandson, Bentlee Doyle; a step brother, Roger C. Conn; step sisters, Angela (Richard) Cottrill, Jada (David) Yocum and Julie (Scott) Tyler; step father, Roger D. Conn; and a step mother, Sheila Crow.
Todd served his country in the United States Army during the Desert Storm Gulf War. He drove a semi for Star Transport and also worked at DuPont. Todd was a member of High Praise Ministries Church in Jackson, Ohio.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019 in Greenlawn Cemetery with Pastors Travis Potts and Reverend Don "Critter" Allen officiating. Military graveside rites will be conducted by the Ross County Veterans Honor Guard. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 10 a.m. to 12 Noon prior to the graveside service on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Ware Funeral Home to help with expenses.
You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Sept. 10, 2019