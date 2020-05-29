Todd Carmean
Todd Carmean

KINGSTON - Todd Allen Carmean, 57, of Kingston, passed through the gates of heaven on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at his home, following an extended illness.

He was born May 18, 1963 to Emily and Bo Carmean. He graduated from Zane Trace High School and The Ohio Academy of Fire Fighters. Todd formerly worked at the Kingston Shell. He greatest love was the Green Township Volunteer Fire Department, and was a member for 25 years, prior to his retirement. He had many friends, a great sense of humor.

Todd is survived by his mother; his grandparents, Anna Marie and Earl Kuhn; two half-sisters in Texas; six aunts; two uncles; and numerous cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his father; grandfather, Branson Carnes; a half-brother; three uncles; and grandparents, Deb and Lovena Carmean.

Graveside services, to be held in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, will be announced at a later date. Calling hours will not be observed. Memorial contributions may be made to Haller Funeral Home to help with final expenses. His online memorial register is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.






Published in Chillicothe Gazette from May 29 to May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 702-2149
