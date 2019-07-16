Services
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Calling hours
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Todd Rinehart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Todd L. Rinehart


1971 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Todd L. Rinehart Obituary
Todd L. Rinehart

Londonderry - Todd L. Rinehart, 47, of Londonderry, died 10:10 a.m. Sunday, July 14, 2019 at his mother's residence unexpectedly.

He was born July 31, 1971, in Chillicothe, to Virgil C. and Patty J. Detty Rinehart.

Surviving are his mother, Patty J. Rinehart, of Londonderry; a brother, Tony (Lori) Rinehart, of Londonderry; nephews, Kohl Rinehart, of Clinton, TN and Casey Hertenstein, of Londonderry; a niece, Chelsi Wagner, of Londonderry; a great niece, Maliya "Bubbles" Wagner; and a great nephew, Jaxon Smith. He was predeceased by his father, Virgil C. Rinehart.

Todd was an employee of A2Z Sanitation in McArthur. He was an avid Ohio State University Football Fan and would always gather at his mother's garage to tailgate with friends and family before each game. Todd was loved by his family and many friends and will be dearly missed.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Friday, July 19, 2019 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Chuck Ramsey officiating. Burial will follow in Londonderry Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday.

You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on July 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
Download Now