Todd L. Rinehart
Londonderry - Todd L. Rinehart, 47, of Londonderry, died 10:10 a.m. Sunday, July 14, 2019 at his mother's residence unexpectedly.
He was born July 31, 1971, in Chillicothe, to Virgil C. and Patty J. Detty Rinehart.
Surviving are his mother, Patty J. Rinehart, of Londonderry; a brother, Tony (Lori) Rinehart, of Londonderry; nephews, Kohl Rinehart, of Clinton, TN and Casey Hertenstein, of Londonderry; a niece, Chelsi Wagner, of Londonderry; a great niece, Maliya "Bubbles" Wagner; and a great nephew, Jaxon Smith. He was predeceased by his father, Virgil C. Rinehart.
Todd was an employee of A2Z Sanitation in McArthur. He was an avid Ohio State University Football Fan and would always gather at his mother's garage to tailgate with friends and family before each game. Todd was loved by his family and many friends and will be dearly missed.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Friday, July 19, 2019 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Chuck Ramsey officiating. Burial will follow in Londonderry Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday.
You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on July 16, 2019