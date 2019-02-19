|
|
Tommie D. Cockrell
Chillicothe - Tommie David Cockrell, 73 of Chillicothe passed from this life on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 in Heartland of Chillicothe following an extended illness. He was born Feb. 17, 1945 in Chillicothe, the son of Herman D. and Kathryn L. (Rinehart) Cockrell.
Surviving are sisters, Lynette M. (Martin T.) Elward and Bonnie (Richard) Betts; a brother, Timmie D. (Sandy) Cockrell, all of Chillicothe and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Kay Rhoades.
Mr. Cockrell was a retired employee of the Chillicothe Veterans Affairs Medical Center. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran serving during the Vietnam War. Tommie was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and Orient Lodge 321, F&AM, Waverly and the Chillicothe York Rite Bodies.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 in the FAWCETT OLIVER GLASS AND PALMER FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Tim Kenoyer officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery with Military Honors by the Ross County Veterans Honor Guard. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6:00 to 8:00 pm on Thursday with a Masonic Service at 7:00 pm.
The Fawcett Oliver Glass and Palmer Funeral Home are honored to serve the family. His memorial register is available at www.fawcett-palmer.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Feb. 19, 2019