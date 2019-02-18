|
Tommy Gragg
Roxabelle - Tommy Lee Gragg, 69, of Roxabelle, died unexpectedly at 6:36am Friday, February 15, 2019, at Adena Regional Medical Center.
He was born October 2, 1949, in Ross County to the late Thomas J. and Beatrice Mae (Dennewitz) Gragg. On January 1, 2017, he married the former Mary H. Mounts, who survives.
Also surviving are his daughters and son-in-law Amy (Mike) Ratliff, of Piketon; Misty Gragg, of Chillicothe; step-daughters: Latashia Austin, of Clarksburg, and Latishia (James) Betts, of Columbus; grandchildren: Dustin Ratliff, Cody (Mindy) Ratliff, Dalton Ratliff, Brian Smith, Madison Brown, Jacob Brown, Victoria Brown, Darion Wagner, Darius Wagner, Deona Wagner and Daren Wagner; great-grandchildren: Daniel Burgett, Samuel Ratliff and Adriel Ratliff; brother Larry Gragg; and sister Barbara Wright; numerous nieces and nephews; his best friend Cecil Tackett; his former wife, the mother of his daughters, Beverly Webster; and his K9 companions Chico, Buckeye and Dixie. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister-in-law Ginny Gragg; a brother-in-law Melvin Wright; and his former wife Linda Gragg.
Tommy was a graduate of Paint Valley High School and retired from Melvin Stone. He served his country in the Army National Guard. He enjoyed being outdoors, especially mowing his lawn and camping, gardening, going to the races and loved spending time with his grandkids.
Funeral services will be held at Noon, Wednesday February 20, at the Haller Funeral Home & Crematory, with Pastor Rich Cottrill officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, Frankfort. Friends may call Tuesday from 5-8pm at the funeral home and 1 hour prior to the funeral on Wednesday. Memorial contributions may be made to Haller Funeral Home. His online guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Feb. 18, 2019