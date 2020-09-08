1/1
Tony Alexander Dilsaver
Tony Alexander Dilsaver

Chillicothe - Tony Alexander Dilsaver, 62, of Chillicothe, died 12:40 p.m. Monday, September 7, 2020 in the Adena Regional Medical Center unexpectedly.

He was born May 15, 1958, in Columbus, Ohio, to the late Kenneth Eugene and Margaret Lowe Dilsaver. On April 16, 2010, he married the former Marla Price Rounsley who survives.

Also surviving are children, Tony F. "Boog" Dilsaver, of Chillicothe, John (Ashley) Dilsaver, Jacksonville, NC, Holly Renee, Breeanna Dawn Seymour, and Stephen Seymour, all of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Jonathan Alexander Dilsaver and Parker David Dilsaver; brothers, Kenneth Dilsaver and William (Tonya) Dilsaver, both of Vinton County; a half-brother, Bobby Pierce; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a son, Christopher Rounsley.

A graveside service will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 11, 2020 in Huntington Township Cemetery with Pastor Mitchell Salyers officiating. Private visitation will be held for immediate family. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Ware Funeral Home.

You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com




Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ware Funeral Home
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
