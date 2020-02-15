Services
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 702-2149
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Travis Hayburn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Travis Hayburn


1993 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Travis Hayburn Obituary
Travis Hayburn

Chillicothe - Travis A. Hayburn, 26, died at his home Wednesday evening following a brief illness.

He was born December 16, 1993, in Chillicothe to Donald T., II and Corda M. (Perry) Hayburn. He was a graduate of Chillicothe High School/PRJVC and worked with Aramark at the Chillicothe Correctional Institute.

Surviving are his mother Corda M. Hayburn and her fiancée Christopher Bolender, of Lakeland, FL; his father Donald Hayburn II, Chillicothe; his brothers: Charles "CJ" Hayburn, Dustin Hayburn, both of Chillicothe; and Donald Hayburn III, of Wisconsin; his maternal grandfather Charlie (Sharon Eley) Perry, of Chillicothe; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his maternal grandmother Peggy L. Perry; his paternal grandparents Tuffy and Margaret Hayburn.

Travis was an avid electronics gamer. He loved animals of all kinds and always cheered for his Pittsburgh Steelers.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, February 18, from 5-7pm at the Haller Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment will take place at Grandview Cemetery at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ross County Humane Society, 2308A Lick Run Rd., Chillicothe, OH 45601. His online guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Travis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Haller Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -