|
|
Triston M. Tyler
Columbus - Triston M. Tyler
Triston M. Tyler, 17, of Columbus, died, 6:13 p.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019, surrounded by his loved ones, in Grant Medical Center as the result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
He was born November 7, 2001, in Circleville to Amanda L. Tyler and David R. Long.
Surviving are his mother, Amanda, of Columbus; father, David, of Chillicothe; a son, Jordan Tyler; and sisters, Madison Coey, Hayley Long, McKenzie Long, and Chelsie Long, all of Chillicothe.
A memorial service will be held at a later date in Lifting Up Jesus Church with Pastor Obadiah Harris officiating. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Aug. 29, 2019