Services
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 702-2149
Calling hours
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Haller Funeral Home & Crematory.
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Haller Funeral Home & Crematory
1962 - 2019
Troy Martin Obituary
Troy Martin

FRANKFORT - Troy D. Martin, 56, of Frankfort, died unexpectedly October 1, 2019 at the Adena Regional Medical Center.

He was born December 19, 1962 in Williamsburg, VA to the Charles and Emily Berkley Martin. On October 29, 1989 he married Camilla D. White, who survives. In addition to his father and wife, survivors include his children, Phillip Martin, Circleville and Jennifer Martin, Frankfort; five siblings, Angela (Keith) Taylor, Hampton, VA, Joan (Michael Sr.) Madison, Alabama, Tony Martin, Williamsburg, VA, Ervin (Peggy) Martin, Great Falls, MT, and Antony (Patricia) Martin, Lackey, VA; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his mother.

Mr. Martin worked for Mid-America, Piketon jn Health Physics. He enjoyed writing, reading his Bible, and photography. He was a big Carolina Panthers fan, and enjoyed watching MASH and Big Bang Theory episodes on television. Most importantly, he was a loving husband and loving father.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 pm Tuesday at the Haller Funeral Home & Crematory. Friends may call 5-7 pm Monday evening at Haller's. Memorial contributions may be made to Lutheran Social Services, 500 W. Wilson Bridge Rd., #245, Worthington, OH 43085. His online memorial register and video tribute are available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Oct. 5, 2019
