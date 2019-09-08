Services
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Calling hours
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
Trula Steadman


1932 - 2019
Trula Steadman Obituary
Trula Steadman

Chillicothe - Trula Steadman, 87, of Chillicothe, died 5:37 p.m. Friday, September 6, 2019 at her residence following an extended illness.

She was born May 6, 1932, in Pound, Virginia to the late Henry and Eliza Lawson Stidham. On June 10, 1956, she married William Donald Steadman who survives.

Also surviving are a son, Bruce A. (Violet) Steadman, of Chillicothe; daughters, Sheila (David) Hopkins, of Groveport and Pamela (Ronald Bruce Jr.) Spurlock, of Chillicothe; 6 grandchildren; many great grandchildren; a sister, Louella Murray, of South Carolina; a brother, Henry (Peggy) Stidham, of Kentucky; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a stepson, W. Steven Steadman; sisters, Lovella Blair, Arzella Hill, Mae Seals and Shirley Wheeler and brothers, Fred, Lee, Arnold and Franklin, Stidham.

Trula was a member of Huntington Chapel.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 11, 2019 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastors Lonnie Hamlin and Marlin Kellough officiating. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Memory Gardens. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Sept. 8, 2019
