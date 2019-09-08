|
Trula Steadman
Chillicothe - Trula Steadman, 87, of Chillicothe, died 5:37 p.m. Friday, September 6, 2019 at her residence following an extended illness.
She was born May 6, 1932, in Pound, Virginia to the late Henry and Eliza Lawson Stidham. On June 10, 1956, she married William Donald Steadman who survives.
Also surviving are a son, Bruce A. (Violet) Steadman, of Chillicothe; daughters, Sheila (David) Hopkins, of Groveport and Pamela (Ronald Bruce Jr.) Spurlock, of Chillicothe; 6 grandchildren; many great grandchildren; a sister, Louella Murray, of South Carolina; a brother, Henry (Peggy) Stidham, of Kentucky; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a stepson, W. Steven Steadman; sisters, Lovella Blair, Arzella Hill, Mae Seals and Shirley Wheeler and brothers, Fred, Lee, Arnold and Franklin, Stidham.
Trula was a member of Huntington Chapel.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 11, 2019 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastors Lonnie Hamlin and Marlin Kellough officiating. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Memory Gardens. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Sept. 8, 2019